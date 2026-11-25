GREAT FALLS — With plenty of familiar faces back on the floor, the Great Falls CMR boys basketball team enters the new season looking to turn experience into another successful year.

Coach John Cislo enters his 23rd season leading the Rustlers and returns four of their top five scorers from a year ago.

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CMR boys basketball leaning on experience, physicality entering new season

"We should be a pretty experienced group, which means we should be able to kind of catch on quick and make the adjustments we need to make in order to be where we want to be," Cislo said.

For CMR to reach that level, Cislo believes it starts on the defensive end.

"If we can learn how to become a physical basketball team, physical on the boards, guarding guys ... if we can do that, I think we'll have a chance to control teams," Cislo said. "Offense doesn't always travel."

CMR also has new players stepping into new roles after losing some of its leaders from last season. Cislo pointed to a number of juniors who have already become more vocal, including Miles Duda.

Duda said being an upperclassman isn't a requirement for taking on that responsibility.

"Age doesn't matter in the leadership thing," Duda said. "That's why I've kind of stepped up to try to do that, but just trying to lead vocally and lead by example."

Duda credits last year's leaders with showing him how to fill that role. He wants to be one of the first players in the gym and one of the last to leave while also helping direct his teammates on the court.

CMR believes its chemistry can help, too. Duda said the Rustlers' relationships extend well beyond basketball.

"It makes that connection on the court feel special because, okay, I know you, I know what you're going to do," Duda said. "We talk about this all the time."

With a younger group expected to contribute off the bench, Duda knows the transition to varsity basketball will require focus. Still, the Rustlers aren't shying away from big expectations.

"We've got to focus in and we've got to pay attention," Duda said. "Do things right to execute, to win games, to then get to that state championship that we want to get to."

Cislo knows there will be challenges along the way, and he hopes his players learn from them.

"Basketball is hard. You're going to have a lot of adversity," Cislo said. "If they can kind of fight through that adversity and see what's on the other end, I think good things will happen for any kid."

