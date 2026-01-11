High School College More Sports Watch Now
Great Falls CMR, Billings Skyview boys grab Eastern AA wins Saturday over Senior, Great Falls High

Great Falls CMR boys basketball defeats Billings Senior 60-49 Jan. 10.
GREAT FALLS — After both Billings Senior and Billings Skyview grabbed wins to begin Eastern AA conference play on Friday night in the Electric City, each had a chance to start out 2-0 in the flipped matchups on Saturday.

Defending state champion Skyview was able to do so in a 73-32 rout of Great Falls, but Great Falls CMR bounced back and got the win over Senior 60-49.

After this weekend of games, Skyview sits at 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the East while Senior is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference. CMR is 5-2 and 1-1, and Great Falls is 0-7 and 0-2.

