Great Falls CMR, Billings Skyview boys grab Eastern AA wins Saturday over Senior, Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — After both Billings Senior and Billings Skyview grabbed wins to begin Eastern AA conference play on Friday night in the Electric City, each had a chance to start out 2-0 in the flipped matchups on Saturday.

Defending state champion Skyview was able to do so in a 73-32 rout of Great Falls, but Great Falls CMR bounced back and got the win over Senior 60-49.

After this weekend of games, Skyview sits at 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the East while Senior is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference. CMR is 5-2 and 1-1, and Great Falls is 0-7 and 0-2.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: