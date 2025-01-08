Glacier Boys Basketball begins season under new leadership for the first time

KALISPELL — After several years at the helm of Glacier High boys basketball, head coach Mark Harkins has stepped down.

“My years here, my tenure here at Glacier High School was amazing,” Harkins said. “I got to work with amazing kids.”

And that means the team is under new leadership for the first time in school's history...Glacier alumni Evan Epperly, who played under Harkins.

Epperly wants to continue the legacy coach Harkins built up over his years with the program.

“One of my goals for the program has been just to try to continue with that consistency piece,” Epperly said. “Keep our strong culture intact that, you know, Coach Harkins worked so hard to build up.”

Because he understands Glacier's culture, the transition from Coach Harkins to Epperly has been an easy one for players like senior Luke Nikunen who have played with him for years.

“I had Coach Epps [Epperly] as my, as my JV coach and he was a great coach,” Nikunen said. “I've known him for a bit and it was definitely tough to see Coach Harks leave, but Coach Epps has been a great guy, super easy to relate to, and he's been pushing us, which is good.”

Early this season, Epperly has had his team focus on the defensive side of the ball and senior guard Liam Elos says this has helped the team stay disciplined.

“I think just with the group we have this year, there's a big focus on just getting better every day,” Elos said. “I think that's provided by Epp so I think there's nothing really new.”

Although he is coaching basketball, Epperly spent his college years playing football for the Montana Grizzlies, and after playing and coaching on the gridiron for years he eventually made it back to the hardwood.

“Getting back into basketball did have its challenges, but it's just a blast to be in the gym,” Epperly said. “No matter what sport it is, basketball or football, I mean you’ve got to be able to compete. At a high level and be tough, be gritty, be competitive, and that's something we're going to try to do on the basketball floor as well.”

Coach Epperly’s predecessor Mark Harkins says his experience both playing and coaching at high levels of football and basketball will help him reach his goal of continuing a winning culture at Glacier.

“Any time you have a coaching change, even someone who's been within the program, you're going to have some new things, so that'll take a little adjustment,” Harkins said. “But that being said, I know these kids pretty well. They're going to do great for Evan and I know he'll do great by them too.