Gallatin boys win 3rd crosstown game with Bozeman, advance to AA state tournament

BOZEMAN — Gallatin beat crosstown rival Bozeman High 63-44 at home Thursday night to earn a trip to the Class AA state tournament in Billings.

The first quarter was back and forth, beginning with a 3-pointer by Bozeman's Jack Oberly and Gallatin's Bobby Gutzman quickly answering with a 3-pointer of his own.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Austin Bishop scored three 3-pointers for the Raptors, hyping up his team and his crowd as each one fell in.

Gutzman finished with a team-high 14 points in the win, while Oberly had a team-high 11 points for the Hawks.

Next, Gallatin will face Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the state tournament at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday in Billings.

