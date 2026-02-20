BOZEMAN — The Gallatin High boys basketball team earned a sweep over its crosstown foe and remained on track to earn an automatic berth to the Class AA state tournament.

Aidden Brown and Bobby Gutzman each poured in 18 points for the Raptors as Gallatin topped Bozeman 56-38 to earn its second win over the Hawks in less than a month.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Gallatin boys pull past Bozeman, complete crosstown sweep of Hawks

The Raptors (11-5, 9-3 Eastern AA ) remain on track to earn a No. 2 seed and auto bid to the state tournament.

Gallatin led 12-6 after one quarter, 25-19 at halftime and then pulled away in the third to take a 43-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bozeman (5-12, 4-8) was led by a 10-point night from Evan Hughen and nine from Jake Oberly.

The Raptors will now travel to Missoula Hellgate on Saturday while the Hawks will host Great Falls CMR on Tuesday.

