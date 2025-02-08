Fort Benton girls, CJI boys win rematch games in District 9C doubleheader

FORT BENTON — A pair of meaningful rematch games in District 9C hit the hardwood at Fort Benton High School Friday night, as the Longhorn girls and boys teams welcomed in the Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hawks.

The first time these schools met, it was the CJI girls and Fort Benton boys who got wins. This time the results flipped, as the Fort Benton girls and CJI boys both prevailed by scores of 44-41. Each contest was physical and competitive, with both going down to the final possession.

All four teams came in with top-three 9C records coming in, and most notably in the girls standings. Fort Benton (10-4, 7-2) is now ahead of No. 6-ranked CJI (12-3, 7-3) with Big Sandy right in the mix.

On the other hand, the CJI boys (13-2, 8-2) inched closer to undefeated Box Elder, while Fort Benton (10-4, 6-3) remains in third.

