Former Wisconsin star Bronson Koenig shares message at All-American Indian Shootout in Billings

BILLINGS — Bronson Koenig accomplished plenty during his days on the hardwood.

Koenig spent four years at the University of Wisconsin, where the Badgers went to four Sweet 16s and two Final Fours. He's also the Badgers' all-time leader in made 3-point field goals.

Koenig is in Billings this weekend and shared some words of wisdom for athletes at the All-American Indian Shootout at First Interstate Arena.

"Everybody of all ethnicities needs to know about the true history of this land. It's the objective history of this country and what happened and the genocide and abuse," Koenig told MTN Sports. "The cultural genocide that happened to our people, it's a big part of the reason that Native people are the way that we are."

Koenig grew up in Wisconsin and is part of the Ho-Chunk Nation. During his speech to the athletes he wanted to be sure to across some key points.

“I know a lot of kids, especially middle school and high school, all they think about is sports," Koenig said. "Just start really looking into your family lineage, family history. Really trying to reconnect to the culture, the ceremonies, the knowledge and wisdom our people have had since time immemorial. And really taking our mental health seriously, because it's the most important thing we have."

Koenig has been to Montana a couple times, doing some camps in Browning and the Flathead area, and he’s found something similar across all corners of the state.

“The Native people in Montana really love basketball. I mean, really love basketball," Koenig said. "There's a lot of really talented Native players that come out of Montana."

His words will likely leave a lasting impression on the native youth.

