Flathead and Glacier split crosstown with Flathead girls and Glacier boys securing wins

Posted at 11:41 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 01:47:08-05

KALISPELL — Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead split their crosstown basketball games on Thursday night, as the Flathead girls defeated the Wolfpack 54-48 in the first game and the Glacier boys beat the Braves 57-50 at Glacier High School.

The Flathead girls got revenge for their 44-31 loss to Glacier earlier in the season, while the Glacier boys completed a sweep of Flathead after defeating them 60-50 earlier this year.

The Flathead girls improved to 4-7 on the year while the Glacier girls fell to 3-8.

The Glacier boys improved to 6-5 while the Flathead boys remain winless on the season with the loss and fell to 0-11.

For full highlights from Thursday's games, check out the video above.

