'Feels amazing': Belt boys taking Northern C divisional title, 21-2 record to state tournament

GREAT FALLS — Two champions were crowned Saturday night in Great Falls at the Northern C divisional, one of which is the Belt boys squad.

Belt, which now owns a 21-2 record with its only losses coming to Class B Fairfield, got wins over Sunburst 70-30, two-time defending Class C champion Box Elder 58-32 and Chester-Joplin-Inverness 40-28 in the title game.

"It feels amazing, you can't really explain this feeling. It's just a good feeling to roll in to next week," senior Slater Lords said following Belt's championship win at Four Seasons Arena. "We just take every game as like it's our last and play our hardest and play as a team."

"After the whole season, after everything we've worked for, it feels like a little step in the right direction," sophomore Michael Gaylord said.

After missing out on last year's divisional, this was a redemption run for Belt. Coach Kyle Paulson said his players ensured right away they wouldn't miss out on the tournament again.

"Last year was a tough year for us, you know, it was disappointing," Paulson said. "Beginning of the year, we were kind of curious to see how they would do as the season progressed and we just see new stuff out of them all the time.

"We definitely got things we can still get better at and I think they know that. And I think that's probably the best part of these guys, they don't feel like they've reached a plateau."

Gaylord played the role of an x-factor for the Huskies in the three wins, especially in the first two. The sophomore scored 26 points in the victory over the Refiners and followed that up with 15 against the Bears.

"As a team, we really gel together," Gaylord said. "It just allows us to play so well and then I feel like we can beat anybody."

Lords also contributed in key ways when needed, as the senior delivered a combined 21 in the run to the championship. On top of that, Belt's most points allowed were Box Elder's 32.

"We say defense travels," Lords said. "We just got to play defensively together and that our defense wins us games.

"Jobs not finished."

The Huskies carry the north's No. 1 in to the Class C state tournament in Missoula starting March 11 at Dahlberg Arena. Belt takes on West Yellowstone in the first round at 4:30 p.m.

