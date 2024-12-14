Fairfield, Malta boys and girls sweep games Friday at Shelby Coyote Classic

SHELBY — Day 2 of the annual three-day Shelby Coyote Classic had games all day Friday, with four in the latter part of the session, as the girls and boys teams for both Fairfield and Malta took on Thompson Falls and Florence.

In Game 1, the Fairfield boys took care of business against Thompson Falls 63-47. The Eagles girls would follow suit, routing the Hawks 64-28.

To cap off the night, a couple schools that recently faced one another in the Class B state football semifinals saw each other on the hardwood.

Malta stampeded past Florence, taking the win 79-47. Just like Fairfield, the Malta girls also followed suit as the M-ettes grounded the Falcons 63-46 in what was a rematch of a state quarterfinal matchup from last season.

For highlights of all games, see the video player above.

