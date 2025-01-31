Fairfield boys, girls sweep Belt in Class B/C Thursday night basketball doubleheader

FAIRFIELD — For the second time this winter season, Class B Fairfield hit the hardwood against Class C Belt, this time with the Eagles playing host Thursday night.

Similarly to the first time the schools squared off, it was once again a sweep for Fairfield, with the boys winning in blowout fashion 64-16 and the girls holding on in a closely contested game 47-42.

The Eagles boys went up 11-0 early on and never looked back, getting out to a lead of 24-5 after the first quarter and 42-7 at halftime. Class B's No. 3-ranked team remained undefeated with the win.

In the girls game, Fairfield paced itself ahead of Belt for most of the contest, holding a near double-digit lead for the majority of the game beside the early goings. Although, the Huskies would close it to as little as a five-point contest in the late stages, which would ultimately end up being the winning margin for Class B's sixth-ranked Eagles.

For highlights, view the video above.