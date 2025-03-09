Eastern C boys: Scobey runs past Lustre Christian for division championship, improves to 23-0

SIDNEY — In a rematch of the District 3C championship, Scobey pulled away from Lustre Christian for a 64-41 win in the Eastern C boys basketball divisional title game Saturday.

The Spartans, who improved to 23-0 with the win, never trailed and led by as many as 25 points. They led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and grew the lead to 35-20 by halftime.

John Carney (21 points), Bram Handran (20) and Cooper Axtman (14) combined for 55 of Scobey's 64 points, as the Spartans shot 51% for the game. The Lions made just 28% of their shots, struggling from both inside and outside the arc.

Prestyn Klatt had 11 points to lead the Lions, and Byron Ewing adding 10.

Scobey will head to the Class C state tournament as the East's No. 1 seed and will meet Seeley-Swan, the second seed from the West, in a first-round game on Thursday, March 13.

Lustre Christian will join the Spartans at the state tournament and will play Western champion Manhattan Christian in the first round. The Lions cannot be challenged by Plentywood, which won the East's third-place trophy with a 70-47 win over Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the consolation final on Saturday.

