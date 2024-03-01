Eastern C boys: Plentywood stuns Scobey in semifinals, Lustre Christian handles Circle

GLASGOW — Plentywood and Lustre Christian will square off for the Eastern C boys basketball divisional championship after both teams earned semifinal wins Thursday.

Plentywood stunned Scobey 42-39, while Lustre Christian ran away from Circle 68-43.

Plentywood 42, Scobey 39

Landon Flickinger made only two baskets in Plentywood's 42-39 win over Scobey Thursday, but they couldn't have been any bigger.

Flickinger scored the final six points of the game, hitting his first 3-pointer to tie the game at 39-39 and then his second 3 with less than 10 seconds left for the go-ahead points that propelled the Wildcats to a spot in the championship game of the Eastern C boys basketball divisional tournament.

Scobey led 37-30 early in the fourth quarter, but Plentywood had a 12-4 advantage in the final frame to get the win. Carson Solberg had a team-high 12 points for the Wildcats and Ben Hagan had 11.

John Carney led Scobey with nine points, but his game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds narrowly missed. Bram Handran had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans, who fall to the consolation bracket with the loss. They'll play Culbertson in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.

Plentywood is into the divisional championship, where it will play Lustre Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lustre Christian 68, Circle 43

Four players scored in double figures as Lustre Christian took care of business Thursday against Circle, grabbing a 68-43 win in the semifinals of the Eastern C boys basketball divisional tournament.

The Lions led 18-7 after the first quarter and 37-18 at halftime. Johnslee Pierre scored 13 points, Cayden Klatt and Terran Joseph each had 12, and Byron Ewing added 10. Ewing also had nine rebounds.

Jace Curtliss (12 points) and Kashus Ereaux (10) finished in double figures for Circle, which falls to loser-out play. The Wildcats will meet Froid-Lake at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Lustre Christian, which won the Eastern division last season, will look to make it two consecutive titles Friday. The Lions tip off against Plentywood in the championship at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday loser-out scores

Froid-Lake 56, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 48

Culbertson 49, Savage 48