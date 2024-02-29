Eastern C boys: Plentywood, Scobey, Circle, Lustre Christian grab first-round wins

GLASGOW — The Eastern C boys basketball divisional tournament got started Wednesday with four first-round games.

Plentywood defeated Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49-31 to start the day, followed by Scobey getting a 53-45 win over Froid-Lake. In the late games, Circle topped Culbertson 66-44 and Lustre Christian ran away from Savage 62-28.

Plentywood 49, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 31

Plentywood started the Eastern C boys basketball divisional tournament with a 49-31 win over Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale on Wednesday.

Eight different Wildcats got into the scoring column, with Noah Murray leading the way with 11 points. Carson Solberg added nine points, and Ayden Kaul had eight. Ben Hagan grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six points.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale was led by Coy Bowman with nine points and Blaine Downing with eight points and 11 rebounds. The Mavericks will play in a loser-out game against Froid-Lake at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Plentywood is into the semifinal round, where it will play Scobey at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Scobey 53, Froid-Lake 45

Scobey earned a hard-fought 53-45 win over Froid-Lake in the first round of the Eastern C boys basketball divisional tournament Wednesday.

The Spartans led by as many as 14 points early in the fourth quarter and then held off the Redhawks' rally. Braxton Wolfe scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Scobey, which also got 16 points from Bram Handran and 14 from Cooper Axtman. Axtman also had eight rebounds.

Mason Dethman had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds for Froid-Lake, which made just 3 of 16 3-point attempts. Scobey was 7 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Scobey will meet Plentywood in the semifinal round at 3 p.m. Thursday, while Froid-Lake will face Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Circle 66, Culbertson 44

Donovan Gibbs scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Circle to a 66-44 win over Culbertson in the first round of the Eastern C boys basketball divisional tournament Wednesday.

The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 18-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 32-8 at halftime. For the game, Circle shot better than 50%, making 27 of 51 field goals, including a 7-of-13 mark from 3-point range. Xavier Nasner made three 3s on his way to 15 points, and Owen Beery made three more 3s en route to 11 points.

Culbertson made just 4 of 28 field goal attempts in the first half as it fell behind by double digits. The Cowboys scored 21 points in the third quarter but couldn't complete a comeback. Dawson Bergum, Bridger Salvevold and Plenny Williams each scored 10 points for the Cowboys, who will play Savage in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

With the win, Circle advanced to the semifinal round. The Wildcats will play Lustre Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lustre Christian 62, Savage 28

Four players scored in double figures as Lustre Christian pulled away from Savage for a 62-28 win Wednesday in the first round of the Eastern C boys basketball divisional tournament.

Cayden Klatt scored a game-high 15 points for the Lions, and Cam Reddig and Johnslee Pierre each added 13. Terran Joseph contributed 10 points. Defensively, the Lions forced Savage into 26 turnovers, which led to 24 points for Lustre Christian.

Savage was led by Zane Pilgeram with nine points and Hunter Sanders with seven points and 11 rebounds.

Lustre Christian will meet Circle in a semifinal game on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Savage, meanwhile, will play Culbertson in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m.