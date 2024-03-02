Eastern C boys: Lustre Christian tops Plentywood for second straight division crown

GLASGOW — For the second consecutive year, Lustre Christian is the Eastern C boys basketball divisional champion.

The Lions held off a pesky Plentywood squad 56-47 in the championship game Friday at Glasgow High School.

The Wildcats got within 42-39 early in the fourth quarter, but Lustre Christian rattled off an 8-0 run to get back in control and then secured the win down the stretch.

Clay Reddig and Bryon Ewing led the Lions with 16 points apiece. Reddig made two 3-pointers in the game, while Ewing was a handful inside. He added eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end. Lustre Christian also got 11 points and four assists from Cayden Klatt.

Plentywood, which still won the second-place trophy to clinch a berth at the state tournament, was led by Noah Murray with 19 points. Carson Solberg (13 points) and Chance Klein (12) also finished in double figures for the Wildcats.

As Lustre Christian and Plentywood turn their attention to the Class C state tournament, which begins March 6 in Great Falls, they'll learn their first-round opponents on Saturday. The Lions will play the second seed from the Southern C, while the Wildcats will play the Southern C champion.

Earlier Friday at the Eastern C, Scobey won the third-place trophy with a 64-58 win over Froid-Lake. Bram Handran had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans, while Mason Dethman led the Redhawks with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Scobey is unable to challenge Plentywood because the Spartans lost to the Wildcats in a semifinal game on Thursday.

Friday loser-out scores

Scobey 60, Culbertson 25

Froid-Lake 50, Circle 38

Scobey 64, Froid-Lake 58 (Scobey places third)