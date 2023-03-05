Eastern C: Lustre Christian boys roar back to claim title, first-ever state berth

WOLF POINT — Lustre Christian's dream season hit another high note on Saturday.

Trailing by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, Lustre stormed back to capture the Eastern C divisional boys basketball championship with a 51-50 win over Fairview on at the Wolf Point High School gym.

Leading by one point, the Lions blocked a Fairview shot in the waning seconds then missed two free throws on the other end, but a full-court heave by Fairview missed and Lustre held on.

The win clinched for Lustre (23-0) its first divisional title and its first boys state tournament berth in program history. The Class C state tourney begins next week at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The undefeated Lions outscored Fairview 21-9 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory, as the momentum changed when Fairview's Hunter Sharbono fouled out. Three players scored in double figures for Lustre, led by Cayden Klatt's 13 points. Elijah Lenihan added 11 points and Jasiah Hambria added 10.

Before exiting, Sharbono led Fairview (21-2) with 22 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Sharbono grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Jeff Tjeide added 12 points and five rebounds for the Warriors, who also earned a berth to the state tournament.