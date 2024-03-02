Eastern AA boys: Billings West upsets Bozeman in semis; Gallatin tops Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — Billings West did Friday what no Class AA team did in 18 regular season games this year — beat Bozeman High.

West knocked off the Hawks 57-48 in the semifinal round the boys Eastern divisional tournament at Alterowitz Gymnasium to secure its place at next week's state tournament and advance to Saturday's championship game.

The Golden Bears will square off against Bozeman Gallatin, which outpaced Billings Skyview in the semifinal round 55-45. With the win, the Raptors also clinched a berth at state.

Billings West 57, Bozeman 48

West shot a sizzling 63% (21 of 33) to hand Bozeman its first loss of the season and advance to Saturday's divisional title game.

Braden Zimmer made 6 of 8 field goals and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Golden Bears. Cash Rice added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Rice hit two of West's four 3-pointers.

Bozeman was led by Kash Embry's 20 points, while Kellen Harrison scored 17. The Hawks, though, shot 39% from the field.

As West advances, Bozeman will look to stay alive in a loser-out game against Belgrade on Saturday.

Bozeman Gallatin 55, Billings Skyview 45

In Friday's other semifinal, Grant Vigen scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Gallatin pulled away from Billings Skyview for a berth in the title game.

Zad Rodarte added 12 points and Jack Repescher had nine for the Raptors, who shot 44% as a team and hit eight 3-pointers. Repescher also had six assists.

Tayshaun Williams' 14 points led the way for Skyview. Teammate Zakai Owens added 11 points and seven rebounds. The Falcons will look to keep their state tourney hopes alive in the loser-out bracket Saturday.

Friday loser-out scores

Great Falls CMR 61, Great Falls 37

Belgrade 60, Billings Senior 55, OT