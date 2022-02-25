Eastern A Boys semis: Glendive, Lewistown to meet for title

BILLINGS - The Glendive Red Devils left no doubt about their ability to play deep into the boys basketball post season Friday afternoon at First Interstate Arena.

The Red Devils led Billings Central by as many as 20 on the way to a convincing 61-44 win in their Eastern A Divisional semifinal. The win secures their first state tournament appearance since 2007 when they placed third.

Riley Basta was on fire from outside hitting 4-for-4 on three-point attempts and leading everybody with 18 points for Glendive. He was one of four Red Devils in double figures including Taven Cook with 13, and 10 apiece for Michael Murphy and Max Eaton.

Zach Herriford led Central with 14.

Though they only led by 31-24 at half, the Red Devils used explosive first and third quarters to build a comfortable leads outscoring the Rams 30-16 in the two frames.

Glendive will face Lewistown in Saturday's divisional championship after the Golden Eagles cruised by Laurel 63-42 in the other semifinal. Glendive is the only team to have beaten Lewistown this season.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 12-4 lead after one against Laurel and led by 21 at half. Royce Robinson delivered a monster game with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Fisher Brown added his own double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Dalton Boehler was Laurel's catalyst with 21 points followed by Kyson Moran with seven. The Locomotives were held to just 16-percent shooting from the field in the first half before settling in for 31 second-half points.