Eastern A Boys: Miles City boys pull away from Lockwood

BILLINGS - Montana's Eastern A Basketball Divisional opened Wednesday morning with Miles City's boys pulling away from Lockwood 62-50 at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

The young Lions carried a 26-25 lead into halftime and led 38-35 with under 2:00 left in the third before Miles City burned off a strong run to break it open. The Cowboys' largest lead was 15 late in the fourth quarter.

Dalton Polesky led Miles City in scoring with 20 points followed by Zach Welch with 18. Ryder Lee closed with a double-double of 10 rebounds and 11 points.

Jey Hoffer led Lockwood's offense with 15 points. Jaren KnowsHisGun finished with 12 and eight rebounds while Zynan Zilkoski added 11 points for the Lions.

Miles City faces Billings Central in a 9 a.m. quarterfinal on Thursday. Lockwood plays a loser-out game Thursday at 5 p.m.