Eastern A boys: Lewistown, Glendive into semifinals

BILLINGS — Lewistown and Glendive won quarterfinal games on Wednesday at the Eastern A divisional tournament to earn berths in Friday's semifinal round.

Lewistown 84, Laurel 44

Fischer Brown pumped in 24 points and handed out five assists to lead Lewistown to an 84-44 win over Laurel in the quarterfinals of the Eastern A divisional tournament, improving the Golden Eagles' record to a perfect 19-0.

Laurel hung with the 2022 State A runners-up through the first quarter, trailing by just five, but the Eagles stretched that to 19 at the break before opening things up in the third quarter.

Matthew Golik joined Brown in double figures with 15 and Royce Robinson added 11. Lewistown will play the Billings Central/Havre winner in Friday's semifinals.

Glendive 49, Lockwood 46

Glendive overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Lockwood 49-46 and earn a berth in Friday's semifinals.

Trailing by as many as 12 in the second quarter, Glendive trimmed it to six at the break and led by one entering the fourth quarter.

Glendive led 46-42 late but back-to-back turnovers with under 90 seconds to play allowed Lockwood to tie the game. The Red Devils, though, won the game from the foul line in the closing seconds.

Kohbe Smith led Glendive with 12 points, including free throws to put the Red Devils ahead in the closing seconds. Michael Murphy added 10 points, five rebounds and five blocks.

Glendive will play the winner of Miles City/Hardin in the semifinals.