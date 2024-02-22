Eastern A boys: Lewistown, Glendive earn first-round wins, advance to semifinals

BILLINGS — The Eastern A boys basketball tournament began with a flourish Thursday at First Interstate Arena.

Lewistown and Hardin played a first-round thriller. A layup in the final seconds lifted the Eagles into the semifinals. Meanwhile, Glendive advanced to the semis with an upset victory over Lockwood.

See below for details:

Lewistown 51, Hardin 49

Sean Zimmer's basket underneath gave Lewistown a 51-49 victory, pushing defending state champion Lewistown into Friday's semifinal round. A last-second 3-point attempt from Hardin fell short, and the Bulldogs fell into a loser-out game.

Eastern A Boys: Lewistown tops Hardin 51-49

Wylee Snapp led Lewistown with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Snapp also had five rebounds. Kason Brown added 14 points for the Eagles.

Trailing by three with less than a minute to play, Hardin tied the game with a three-point play. But the Bulldogs were undone by 36 total turnovers. Justin Strait had 12 points for Hardin while Lamont Hogan had 11.

Glendive 58, Lockwood 49

Glendive scored the first upset of the tournament with a 58-49 win over Lockwood. The Red Devils had a nine-point lead in the first half but Lockwood fought back to tie it 30-30 with 2:00 left in the third on a 3 by Kobe Blake.

Eastern A Boys: Glendive holds off Lockwood

But Glendive pulled away in the fourth as Cy Eaton scored 20 of his team-high 25 points in the second half. Eaton also had seven rebounds. Glendive shot 51% as a team to that of 36% for Lockwood.

Lockwood, who lost Zicciah Callison-Blake to an ankle injury during the game, was led by Tyce Casterline's 25 points and 11 rebounds. Blake added 11 points.

