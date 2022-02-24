Eastern A boys: Glendive, Laurel into semifinals

BILLINGS - The Glendive boys punched the first semifinal ticket at the Eastern A divisional with a 58-47 win over Livingston on Wednesday inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Red Devils had to come from behind, trailing after the first and second quarters before pulling even entering the fourth quarter thanks to a three-point play by Taven Coons.

Riley Basta led Glendive with 17 points, while teammates Max Eaton (12) and Michael Murphy (11) joined him in double figures. Payton Kokot led Livingston with 16 points.

Glendive awaits the winner of Thursday's Billings Central/Miles City matchup. Friday's semifinal is slated for 3:30 p.m. Livingston drops to loser-out action and will play Friday at 9 a.m.

Laurel 49, Havre 46

Laurel out-lasted Havre to advance to Friday's semifinal round with a 49-46 overtime victory on Wednesday.

Laurel and Havre traded buckets throughout the game, which led to a 39-38 Havre lead with under 20 seconds to play. Laurel's Dalton Boehler split a pair of free throws to force overtime, where the Locomotives were able to get ahead and ice the game at the foul line.

Konnor Gregerson led Laurel with 13 points and Boehler added 12. Havre's Caden Jenkins led all scorers with 14 points.

Laurel will play the winner of Hardin/Lewistown in Friday's semifinal. Havre falls to loser-out action.