BILLINGS — Billings Central and Glendive will play for the Eastern A divisional title, and both are now ticketed for Montana's Class A boys state tournament in Great Falls after posting semifinal wins Friday at First Interstate Arena in Billings. Four teams advance from the divisiona.

Billings Central 75, East Helena 58

The Rams jumped out to a quick 18-4 lead and never trailed on the way to their 75-58 semifinal win. East Helena would cut the lead to eight in the second quarter on a DeonDray Ellis 3-pointer, but after that the Vigilantes would never get closer than nine.

Central led 36-25 at halftime before building wide separation in the fourth quarter. The Rams had four scorers hit double figures led by Darcy Merchant with 19. Paxton Prill closed with 15 while hitting 7 of 9 free throw attempts, followed by Howie Martin (12 points) and Toby Stewart (11).

Ellis led East Helena with 22 points. Bearek Shuman had 15. The Vigilantes face Lockwood in a 9 a.m. loser-out game Saturday.

WATCH highlights of both boys semifinals:

Eastern A boys: Billings Central, Glendive to clash in championship

Glendive 64, Miles City 43

Glendive and Miles City traded blows early with neither team able to build a lead of more than three points in the opening half. Then Glendive opened the third on an 18-6 run for a convincing 64-43 semifinal win.

After leading 21-18 at break, the Red Devils picked up balanced scoring on the way to a 39-29 lead after three. They outscored the Cowboys 25-14 in the fourth holding Miles City to 38-percent shooting for the game.

Sophomore Ethan Rivas led everybody with 26 points for the Red Devils. Bridger Muri paced Miles City with 11.

Glendive plays Billings Central in Saturday's 5 p.m. championship. Miles City draws Havre in a 9 a.m. loser-out.

Friday's loser-out scores

Havre 53, Lewistown 45

Lockwood 61, Laurel 46