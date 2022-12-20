East Helena's Colter Charlesworth leads team to close win over Stevensville

HELENA — The East Helena Vigilantes hosted the Stevensville Yellow Jackets Monday night for their home opener in a divisional match up. Through four hard-fought and close quarters, the Vigilantes came out on top, 54-48.

The first quarter was heavily led by Stevenville’s Kellan Beller who had six points for the Jackets. A quarter that was at one point tied 7-7– but the Jackets went on to score 10 consecutive points before the Vigilantes found an answer. They led at the end of the first 19-11.

The Jackets went on to put up 11 points in the second half to the Vigilantes’ 18 to give the Jackets a one point lead heading into halftime, 30-29.

The roles would reverse in the third, as the Vigilantes would nab 14 points to the Yellow Jacket’s 12, putting them up one heading into the fourth and final quarter.

East Helena put up 11 points in the fourth, and held Stevensville to just six for a final score of 54-48.

Leading the Vigilantes to their win was point guard, Colter Charlesworth who finished the game with an impressive 19 points.

The win advanced EHHS to 1-1 in the Southwestern A, and 3-1 on the season.