East Helena boys, girls sweep past Butte Central in non-conference matchup

BUTTE — The East Helena boys and girls basketball teams scored double-digit victories over Butte Central on Tuesday evening at the Maroon Activities Center.

The Vigilante girls rolled past the Maroons 73-34 to snap a three-game skid and move to 4-10 overall. East Helena was led by 18 points from Janelle Taylor and 10 from Rori Schoenfeld. Kenzy McQueary led the Maroons with 11.

In the boys game, the Vigilantes pulled away for a 71-59 victory to extend their win streak to three games. DeonDray Ellis poured in 25 points for East Helena and Slade Olson scored 20. Central was paced by a 25-point outing from Owen McPartland and 18 from Joshua Sutton.

