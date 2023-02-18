District 5C: Kade Erickson breaks scoring record, Broadview-Lavina to face Melstone for title

LOCKWOOD — Broadview-Lavina senior Kade Erickson stands alone on Broadview's all-time scoring list.

The senior scored 16 points Friday night to break Kerry Schaff's mark of 1,718, which has stood since 1981. Erickson's career tally stands at 1,722. Erickson helped Broadview-Lavina to a 59-22 win to advance to Saturday's title game.

"It's really nice to get it out of the way. I kind of thought about it going into (Friday), just how special of an achievement it would be for me, so it's nice to get that out of the way and focus on (Saturday) night," Erickson told MTN Sports.

Erickson also ripped down eight rebounds, which was a game high. Connor Glennie and William Sanguins joined Erickson in double figures with 12 and 10, respectively.

Broadview-Lavina has locked up a trip to the Southern C divisional tournament and will play for the District 5C championship at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Melstone 51, Harlowton 44 (Boys)

Bryce Grebe poured in 18 points, including several in the fourth quarter to push Melstone ahead, and ripped down 10 rebounds as the Broncs defeated Harlowton in the semifinals, 51-44.

The two teams were tied at halftime, but Melstone was able to open up a lead after three quarters and extended it to as many as 10 in the fourth quarter.

Melstone held Harlowton to just 29.5 percent shooting from the field, while the Broncs shot over 50 percent.

Melstone will face Broadview-Lavina in Saturday's championship. The Pirates beat the Broncs twice this season.

Melstone 53, Harlowton 39 (Girls)

Freshman Emma Myhre poured in a game-high 19 points to lead Melstone into the District 5C title game and clinch a berth at the Southern C divisional tournament with a 53-39 win over Harlowton. Grebe was also 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

Melstone, playing without Avery Eike due to a foot injury, jumped out to a 31-18 lead but struggled to find separation in the second half. The Broncs' lone senior Koye Rindahl scored 13 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers.

Harlowton was led by Grace Anderson's 11 points.

Melstone will play Custer-Hysham in Saturday evening's championship game.

Custer-Hysham 37, Broadview-Lavina 33, OT (Girls)

Custer-Hysham overcame a four-point halftime deficit to lead Broadview-Lavina by two late, but Hailey Fiske tied the game with less than four seconds to play forcing overtime.

The Rebels took control in the extra period, though, and iced the game at the foul line in the closing moments for a 37-33 win.

Saturday's championship game against Melstone is slated to tip at 6 p.m.