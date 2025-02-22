District 1B: Choteau boys upset previously undefeated Fairfield to highlight semifinals

SHELBY — The District 1B semifinals included a couple closely contested affairs on the boys side, and a pair of lopsided wins for the girls Friday at Shelby High School.

The day began with a thriller, as undefeated and second-ranked Fairfield held a 65-62 lead in the final moments over upset-minded Choteau.

Enter Kellen Meyer, as the senior drilled a three with two seconds left ultimately sending the game in to overtime. From there, Choteau would pull off the upset 75-71. Meyer finished with a game-high 22 points, including a clutch triple in the extra period.

Meeting the Bulldogs in Saturday's championship will be Rocky Boy, who used a late surge to push past Conrad 49-44.

On the girls side, No. 4 Fairfield soared past Choteau 47-16, and Chinook cruised past Shelby 71-41.

Title games start Saturday at 6:30 with Choteau facing Rocky Boy, and the Fairfield versus Chinook girls bout will tip off at 8 p.m. For highlights of Friday's games, see the video player above.

