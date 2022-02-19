District 12C: Manhattan Christian boys, girls return to title games

BUTTE — The District 12C championships are set and, once again, a pair of teams will get a shot at dethroning reigning district champion Manhattan Christian.

In the girls' tournament, Twin Bridges will face off against the Eagles in the title game. The third-seeded Falcons advanced by routing No. 2 Shields Valley 46-27 in the semifinals. Allie Dale led Twin Bridges with 12 points and Ellie Meek had 9.

The Falcons handed the Eagles their lone defeat of the season, a 56-34 rout, on January 28 in Twin Bridges.

The MC girls return to the district title game after holding off Ennis 42-31 in the semifinals. Kaitlyn Van Kirk led all scorers with 25 points.

In the boys' tourney, West Yellowstone broke a halftime tie and held off Shields Valley 66-57 in the semis to set up a district title clash with undefeated Manhattan Christian. The Wolverines were paced by 19 points from Zach Gould and 15 from Josh Everest.

The Eagles boys fended off Harrison-Willow Creek in the semifinals 40-32 to return to the title game. Seth Amunrud led MC with 17 points.

The girls championship game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center while the boys title game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.