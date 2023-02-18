District 12C: After semifinal round, title game rematches set

BUTTE — There was little drama during the semifinal round of the District 12C tournament on Friday.

All four higher seeds rolled to double-digit wins at the Maroon Activities Center and the end result is a pair of rematches of last season's district championship games.

In the first boys semifinals, West Yellowstone blew past Ennis 58-35 to advance to the title game and lock up a berth at next week's Western C tournament which will also take place at the MAC. It's the second straight trip to divisionals for the Wolverines following a 23-year span of failing to advance to the Western C.

In the second boys semi, defending State C champion Manhattan Christian downed Harrison-Willow Creek 75-65 to set the stage for a district championship rematch against West Yellowstone. The Eagles won that game last year 69-65 in overtime.

In the first girls semi, Twin Bridges thumped Lone Peak to the tune of a 58-17 win to advance to a district title rematch against Manhattan Christian, which the Eagles won 56-39 last year.

The Manhattan Christian and West Yellowstone boys are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. on Saturday while the Eagles and Falcons girls will start at 7:30 p.m.