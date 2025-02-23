District 10C: Cascade girls, boys win respective championships

GREAT FALLS — District 10C's championship games featured the Cascade girls and boys going against Augusta and Power-Dutton-Brady, respectively, Saturday night at CMR High School.

In the girls game, Cascade started up 20-1 making it seem like it would be a breeze-by of Augusta. The Elks responded greatly, closing the gap to 26-20 at halftime.

But from there, Cascade would end up pulling away in the fourth quarter, winning 61-50.

The boys game was tight in the first half, including the Badgers being tied with the Titans 11-11 after the first. But similarly to the girls, Cascade had itself a dominant second half and ran away to a 57-43 win over Power-Dutton-Brady.

Both 10C titles belong to the Cascade Badgers, and each will take the conference's No. 1 seed into next week's Northern C divisional tournament.

For highlights, view the above video player.