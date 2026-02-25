BUTTE — The Dillon boys and girls basketball teams earned a road sweep over Southwest A rival Butte Central on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Dillon sweeps Butte Central in regular season finale

In the boys game, the Beavers fended off the Maroons and held on for a 49-46 win as the teams split their regular-season series. Frenchtown will be the No. 1 seed at the upcoming Western A tournament, Butte Central will be No. 2 and Dillon No. 3.

Dillon's Aason Munday led his team with 18 points while Central's Ryan Peoples scored a game-high 23.

The girls game saw Dillon pull away for a 46-28 win to lock up the Southwest A title and a top seed at the Western A. The Maroons will host Stevensville on Thursday in a divisional play-in game.

