DILLON — The Dillon boys and girls basketball teams came up a bucket short of sweeping the Class A state championships last season at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

After watching the Beaver boys fend off Lockwood 51-46 to secure consecutive state titles, the Dillon girls battled to a 52-52 tie in the final minute against defending champion Billings Central.

Then Central's Coral Old Bull scored off the inbound pass with seconds remaining as the Rams locked up back-to-back Class A crowns and concluded an undefeated season.

It was Dillon's first title-game appearance since winning it all to close out the 2003 season, and coming up just short of ending that lengthy title drought gave the Beavers plenty to mull over in the offseason.

HEAR FROM THE BEAVERS:

Dillon girls looking to return to Class A title game, boys chasing 3-peat

"Incredible heartbreak to get that close," said head coach Josh Keller. "Losing on a last-second shot, I think it's made us all want to get back there a little more. We've watched the boys team hang a couple of banners the last few years. We know our time is coming. We're going to be patient, just keep fighting."

Despite graduating a solid senior class — including Kylie Konen and Kenleigh Graham — it's been business as usual for the Dillon girls, who have so far rolled to an 11-2 record and won eight of their past nine games.

And they've done so with a relatively young roster that includes just one senior and has brought a sky-is-the-limit mentality into this campaign.

"State championship, we can get there if we put our minds to it," said sophomore Tess Tash. "Nothing out of our reach right now. I think if we keep pushing and giving 100% we can get there."

"Obviously a loss lights a fire inside of you," said fellow sophomore Landri Hartman of watching her team fall just short of winning the title as freshman. "That makes you want to be better and overcome what the loss was last year. Shows your flaws and what you need to work on. So I really think that's pushing us this year to hopefully hang a banner."

Meanwhile, the Dillon boys headed into this season after graduating some key players — including Carter Curnow and Kyler Engellant. And some defeats in December set the stage for success in 2026 with the Beavers winning seven of their past eight games.

"It's next guy up," said head coach Jeff Edwards. "It's these guys' turn to show what they can do and I'm proud of them. They've put in the sweat equity this summer and they've earned everything they've gotten."

The Beavers have claimed seven state championships this century and are now setting their sights on a Class A three-peat as the postseason looms

"It's awesome," said senior Cohen Hartman. "Getting to be part of something like this, it really is a big deal. You look up there (at Dillon's championship banners) and you see all the way back in time. And now we're in the present living it and it's just awesome."

Said senior Braxtyn Turney: "Our coaches say we've got to play with shocking effort if we want to get stuff done. Play every game like it's your last."