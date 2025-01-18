Watch Now
No. 1 Dillon boys roll; heroics help No. 4 Frenchtown top No. 2-ranked Beavers

DILLON — The Dillon and Frenchtown basketball teams split their Southwest A doubleheader on Friday evening in a meeting between four teams ranked in the latest MTN Sports Power Rankings.

The No. 1 Dillon boys cruised past third-ranked Frenchtown 49-32 with Carter Curnow scoring a game-high 17 points, Kyler Engellant adding 15 and Cohen Hartman 12. Hanks Smith led the Broncs with 12 points who trailed 26-11 at halftime. Dillon improved to 8-1 while Frenchtown fell to 6-2

The girls game saw a buzzer-beating tying triple from Mason Quinn at the end of regulation send the No. 4 Broncs into overtime against No. 2-ranked Dillon. Frenchtown shut out the Beavers in OT en route to a 55-44 victory as the Broncs handed Dillon its first loss of the season.

Quinn led the game with 23 points as the Broncs (6-2) overcame a 20-15 halftime deficit. Heather Haskins added 22 for Frenchtown.

The Beavers (8-1) were led by a 14-point outing from Kenleigh Graham.

Dillon travels to Hamilton on Thursday while Frenchtown visits Butte Central.

