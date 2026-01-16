DGSG girls cruise, Belt boys stage comeback for win in non-conference Class C doubleheader

BELT — In a pair of marquee non-conference Class C basketball contests Thursday night at Belt High School, the girls of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine cruised past Belt 65-26 in a battle of unbeatens, while the Husky boys staged a comeback to hold on for a 46-43 win.

The Bearcat girls (8-0) got up early 11-4 and never looked back from there, slowly increasing its lead throughout to upend the Huskies (8-1) by 39 points.

In the boys matchup, DGSG led by 14 at halftime, but that was until Belt stormed back to retake the lead in the third and held on the rest of the way. The Huskies (8-1) outscored the Bearcats (4-3) 31-14 in the final two quarters.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: