DGSG girls, Belt boys win key District 8C games Friday night

BELT — A pair of key games in District 8C took place Friday night, as the Belt Huskies girls and boys basketball teams welcomed in the Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats.

The No. 6-ranked DGSG girls and No. 7-ranked Belt boys were who earned victories by scores of 54-39 and 53-51, respectively.

In the girls game, DGSG held Belt to no made field goals in the first quarter, and would go in to halftime up 32-8. Belt made it a little interesting in the fourth, cutting the lead to as little as eight points, but the Bearcats would hang on to win by 15.

On the other hand, the boys game was incredibly physical and it was one of those where every possession mattered. With the score notched up at 51-51, Belt senior Rylan Davison beat the buzzer with a game-winning layup.

