Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine sweeps Chester-Joplin-Inverness in doubleheader

GERALDINE — In a pair of marquee Class C basketball games on Thursday night, the home Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats defended Geraldine High School's court against Chester-Joplin-Inverness in a doubleheader sweep.

In the girls game, both the Bearcats and Hawks entered undefeated, but D-G-S-G proved its might in a game in which it took an early lead and only increased it throughout. The Bearcats beat the Hawks 62-36 to improve to 11-0.

The boys game was a different story, as C-J-I led 20-4 after the first, but D-G-S-G came storming back. A 3-pointer from Tyce Smith tied the game at 49 in the fourth quarter, and a pair of triples from Kaiser Tesarek in overtime led the Bearcats to a comeback 71-67 win.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: