Day 2 Eastern A Boys: Billings Central rolls into semis

BILLINGS - This year's Eastern A Basketball Divisional has its boys semifinals set after Thursday morning action at First Interstate Arena.

Billings Central will play Glendive Friday at 3:30 p.m after running away from Miles City 65-39.

Cayden Merchant led Central with 19 points and eight rebounds on the way to a 27-15 halftime lead. They slammed the door in the fourth quarter outscoring Miles City 22-9. Kyler Northrop added 10 points for the Rams followed by Zach Harriford with nine.

Zach Welch was Miles City's leading scorer with 12 points. Ryder Lee and Ed Brooks each chipped in with seven.

Thursday's Hardin-Lewistown winner will face Laurel Friday at 5 p.m.

