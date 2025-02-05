'Couldn't wait to be back': Box Elder star Tracen Jilot returns from foot injury suffered in football playoffs

BOX ELDER — Back on Nov. 16 in the 6-Man football playoff semifinals, Box Elder defeated Hot Springs in a shootout to advance to the championship. The Bears, though, were dealt a big blow in the win, losing standout senior Tracen Jilot to an ankle fracture which required minor surgery.

After being out for about two and a half months — watching his team win the football title and start the basketball season 12-0 — Jilot made his first appearance on the hardwood this winter last in a 94-57 win over Hays-Lodgepole on Jan. 31.

"I was really excited, I just couldn't wait to be back," Jilot said following Saturday's 85-45 win over Centerville. "I just feel better every day. More I push it, better it's getting."

Initially when Jilot sustained the injury, he said it didn't feel like it would be that serious.

"I actually thought it was just like a sprain," Jilot said. "I could walk on it at first, and once I got to the bench I couldn't walk on it anymore.

"Once they told me how long I was going to be out, it just kind of hit, like, it was a little more serious than I thought. Kind of put me a down a little bit, but I was able to trust my guys to get it done without me."

Jilot said in the two games he's now been back, it's been a lot of fun.

"I was traveling with (the team) and stuff, but it's different being a part of the team and like going to practice with them and just overall pushing each other to get better," Jilot said. "It's been real fun, though, being back."

He said he is proud of his guys for getting the team to the 12-0 record it had without him.

"I've seen everybody work so hard, and I had faith in them. I feel like they could do this without me," Jilot said. "That's why I feel like I can at times be second, third, fourth option if needed, just because I know what they're capable of now. They've been able to do it without me, and I feel we'll only get better from here."

Even though it has only be a couple games since he's returned, Jilot feels that chemistry is almost back to 100% with his teammates.

"Just because we've been playing with each other for so long," Jilot said, "we know how we play and our strengths."

The Bears are aiming for back-to-back Class C state basketball championships, and Jilot said he feels confident that they can make a run at it, but there's still work to do.

"We still got to get in a little better shape and have a little more try, finish games harder," Jilot said. "But I'm really confident we can make a deep run here. We just can't overlook anybody. Anyone can beat you at any given day."

Four more regular-season games remain for Box Elder (14-0) before the District 9C tournament. Up next is a home game against Turner (6-8) on Friday, Feb. 7.