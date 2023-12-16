Columbus, Huntley Project split non-conference hoops doubleheader

COLUMBUS — The Huntley Project girls and Columbus boys picked up non-conference victories on the hardwood on Friday night in Columbus, as both teams cruised to wins by 20-plus points.

Huntley Project girls 66, Columbus 34

Huntley Project outscored Columbus 39-17 in the second half to pull away from the Cougars for a 66-34 win on Friday night.

The Red Devils had four players in double figures, as Paige Lofing led the way with 16 points, while Maddison Akins added 15 and Haedyn Simonson scored 13. The Project girls improve to 3-0 while Columbus drops to 2-1.

Columbus boys 65, Huntley Project 43

Senior Hayden Steffenson poured in 24 points on Friday night to lead Columbus to a 65-43 win over visiting Huntley Project.

The 6-foot 9-inch Steffenson, one of nine Columbus seniors, had his way with the smaller Project defense, though he was joined in the scoring column by six other Cougars. Ian Hanson was in double figures with 12. Jake Cook led the Red Devils with 11.

Columbus now stands 2-1 while Project falls to 2-1.