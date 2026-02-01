COLUMBUS — The Columbus girls overcame a nine-point deficit in the final four minutes, while the Lodge Grass boys withstood a furious fourth quarter rally as the two teams picked up non-conference wins on Saturday in Columbus.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Columbus girls, Lodge Grass boys win non-conference thrillers

Columbus girls 51, Lodge Grass 48

Trailing 48-39 with four minutes to play, the Columbus girls scored the game's final 12 points and stunned visiting Lodge Grass for a 51-48 win.

Columbus' Mikenna Murphy buried two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to give the Cougars a 49-48 lead. Lodge Grass had an opportunity for a go-ahead basket, but then Miya Hamilton came up with a steal and lay-in at the horn to give Columbus the win.

That makes two consecutive nights of thrilling finishes for the Columbus girls, as they also knocked off Shepherd 55-50 on Friday night. The Cougars will host Red Lodge next Friday, while Lodge Grass travels to Baker.

Lodge Grass boys 62, Columbus 58

Lodge Grass outscored Columbus 24-8 in the third quarter to break a 30-30 halftime tie, then the Indians held off the Cougars in the fourth quarter for a 62-58 win that pushes their record to 14-0.

Lodge Grass led 17-15 after the first quarter and built a seven-point lead midway through quarter before Columbus battled back to tie it at the break. Lodge Grass then blitzed the Cougars in the third quarter before holding on late.

Columbus got 21 points from Cain Hanson and 18 from Colter Chamberlin in the losing effort. Lodge Grass was led by TJ Gros Ventre and JJ Bends, who each finished with 14 points.

The Indians will visit Baker next Friday, while Columbus will host Red Lodge.