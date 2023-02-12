Columbia Falls Wildcats close out their season with big win over rival Whitefish Bulldogs

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Columbia Falls Wildcats hosted their rivals the Whitefish Bulldogs to close out the regular season for the two Class A schools.

After a back and forth start to the game Columbia Falls built up a six point lead at the half and never looked back from there en route to a 74-47 win to close out their regular season with a win.

After a slow start to the game Columbia Falls started finding a rhythm with plays like layups from junior guard Alhin Anderson deep jumpers from junior forward Cody Schweikert which to give the Wildcats an early two possession lead.

The Bulldogs responded swiftly with plays of their own from junior Guard Mason Kelch and fellow junior Carson Krack to keep the game close.

As the first quarter was wrapping up all tied at 15 apiece it was Kelch again for the Bulldogs who hit an absolutely beautiful buzzer beating three to give Whitefish the lead 18-15 and a bit of a momentum shift to fire up the team.

The second quarter continued with more back and forth play from both sides until the Wildcats found a strong offensive rhythm to close out the half with a six point lead 35-29.

The Wildcats would ultimately go on to never look back from that lead and go up by as much as 29 late in the fourth quarter and close out the game with a dominant second half and 74-47 final.