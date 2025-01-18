Columbia Falls boys still have high goals despite loss to Ronan in league opener

COLUMBIA FALLS — After a 5-1 start, the Columbia Falls boys basketball team stumbled out of the Northwestern A gate with a 78-60 loss to Ronan on Thursday.

However, that loss has not hurt the Wildcats' confidence, and players like Grady Hutton believe their style of play will help them win.

“We're a fast-paced team we just can move the ball up and down the court,” Hutton said. “I mean that's our strength and defense, defensively we move around, talk”

Beyond what the team works on, Columbia Falls Senior Reggie Sapa says this Wildcats are talented and can use their athletic abilities to their advantage.

“We're really balanced. Anyone can score on any night. None of us are selfish,” Sapa said. “We all pass the ball, play good defense, and we're just looking to get better.”

The Wildcats plan to continue improving as Columbia Falls head coach Chris Finberg notes the competition will only get tougher.

“The Western A is going to be a battle when you combine the Northwest A and the Southwest A (when) you have divisional later on in the year,” Finberg said.

“If you want to be one of the top-four teams that come out of the Western A, you're going to have to be playing very good basketball, and hopefully we're playing our best basketball at the end of the year and we can be one of them.”

Luckily for Finberg, his players believe they are a top-four team.

“I think if we continue to get better every day and play good defense, we'll win it all. I think we'll win state,” he said.

Columbia Falls will face Bigfork on Saturday.

