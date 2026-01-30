High School College More Sports Watch Now
Columbia Falls boys knock off Ronan in Northwest A matchup, 53-50

Derek Joseph
RONAN — No win is easy in Northwestern A basketball, and that was proven again Thursday night as Columbia Falls fought hard against Ronan for a 53-50 comeback victory.

For the Chiefs, it was Kolby Finley who led the way in scoring, converting multiple and-ones in the paint. He would end his night with a game-high 16 points.

But the difference came down to the Wildcats' ability to knock down3-pointers, as they made six to the Chiefs' two.

Those 3-pointers were clutch, keeping game close enough for Jory Hill to knock down the eventual game-winning go-ahead basket for the Wildcats.

Ronan next faces Libby while Columbia Falls takes on Frenchtown. Both games are on Saturday.

