Columbia Falls boys continue to set big goals despite early season hiccups

COLUMBIA FALLS — It’s a new season with similar expectations to years past for the Columbia Falls boys basketball team, which has already picked up some key wins to start the season.

Columbia Falls Boys Basketball continues to set big goals despite early-season struggles

However, those key wins have also been accompanied by some disappointing losses, which coach Chris Finberg believes can be learning experiences and motivators for his team.

“We've definitely experienced some highs, and you know we've definitely experienced some lows this early in the season,” Finberg said. “So we've shown how good we can be. And then on the flip side, we've also shown that if we don't execute and don't come out ready to play, then we can be had.”

The team is taking that mentality to heart, knowing it has an experienced, senior-heavy squad that has dealt with tough losses before.

Columbia Falls guard Jory Hill says the team needs to play up to its full potential.

“We know who we are, we know what we're capable of, we know what we can go out and do. We know we're capable of making a state tournament,” Hill said. “We've just got to get better every day and just go out and prove it at the games.

“We can't just be held back by ourselves. We've got to be better on defense, be better on the boards and get after it way more.”

Although the team knows there is work to be done before they start playing to a high standard, the Wildcats showed flashes of that early when they beat the reigning two-time state champ Dillon Beavers in the first game of the season.

“Getting that win shows that if we play well we can beat good teams,” Finberg said. “That's what we're stressing right now, is we're good enough but we're not there.”

Players like senior guard Bjorn Pederson know the team has a long season ahead that could end in success if it continues to work toward its goals together.

“These are my boys. I love these guys. I've been playing with them as long as I can remember,” Pederson said. “So all I want to do is play with these boys, have a good time and win, and I have full confidence that we can do that.”

