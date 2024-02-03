Columbia Falls boys, girls sweep rival Whitefish in Northwest A basketball matchup

WHITEFISH — The Columbia Falls boys and girls both comfortably handled their rivals, the Whitefish Bulldogs, for Northwestern A basketball wins Friday night.

The girls dominated in the first game with a 48-23 win to complete a season sweep after defeating Whitefish earlier in the season. The boys also completed a sweep with a 58-45 win.

In the girls game the Wildkats jumped out to an early 10-2 lead and then went into the half on top 21-9. They never relinquished that double-digit lead and were up 43-19 at the end of third quarter.

Columbia Falls was led by Taryn Borgen who had over half the teams points with 25. Whitefish was led by Bailey Smith who had seven points.

The Wildkats improved to 7-8 overall with the win, while the Bulldogs fell to 4-9.

In the boys game it was a back-and-forth start with two teams locked in a 10-10 tie halfway through the opening quarter. But then the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to head into the second quarter on top 20-10.

Columbia Falls led 31-23 at the half.

The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs by eight in the third quarter to lead by 16, up 47-31 heading into the fourth quarter and went on to close the game out with a 13 point win 58-45.

Jace Hill led Columbia Falls with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Mason Kelch led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

The Wildcats improved to 9-4 with the win, while the Bulldogs fell to 8-5. Watch full highlights from Friday night's games in the video player above.