FORT BENTON — Another Thursday means it's time for the fifth installment of my summer series, Challenging Charlton, where earlier this week I traveled to Fort Benton to take on incoming Longhorn junior Isaiah Smith in some basketball.

The two of us competed in a 3-point shooting contest, and it came down to the wire.

WATCH OUR CLOSELY-CONTESTED 3-POINT COMPETITION:

Challenging Charlton: Fort Benton's Isaiah Smith

Smith was a key piece in the Longhorns' run to the Class C state tournament this past March, helping lead the team to a win in the Northern C divisional challenge game over Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

Fort Benton is moving up to Class B next year, but Smith is among a group that returns all but one player. So expect a team that won a game at the state tournament to compete in the B ranks.

If you would like to be considered for this series, shoot me an email at will.charlton@krtv.com or message me on Instagram @willcharltontv.

