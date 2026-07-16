Challenging Charlton: Shooting 3s against St. Patrick's Academy's Jordan Flansburg

GREAT FALLS — In the final edition of my summer series "Challenging Charlton," I faced off against recent St. Patrick's Academy graduate Jordan Flansburg in a 3-point contest on Thursday.

This past winter, Flansburg was named an all-state Class C basketball player for the Wolfhounds — and he definitely showed why in this competition.

In the fall, Flansburg will attend MSU-Northern to run cross country and track and field.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S CHALLENGING CHARLTON:

Challenging Charlton: 3-point contest against St. Patrick's Academy's Jordan Flansburg

To all those who have competed against me in this series — even going back to last summer — it has been a lot of fun! A big thank you to all of you, even though you all embarrassed me!

