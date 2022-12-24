Caleb Cole has had adventurous journey to Lockwood

Caleb Cole has been around the block.

The Lockwood senior played two years in Colstrip before a stint at Hillcrest Native Prep in Arizona, where he played against some of the nation’s elite talent, like current LSU freshman Jalen Reed.

“Arizona is a bit faster, a bit more athletes. You can tell when they're future pros, it's crazy," Cole said. "It gave me a lot of confidence playing in Arizona. It boosted my confidence and my skill level has gone up some. I've been working on it."

Then as a junior he helped Harlem to the State B title game, where the Wildcats fell to Three Forks. Some personal things have led to the many moves, but now he’s back playing with some old Colstrip teammates in Tyce Casterline and Jaren KnowsHisGun.

“Those are my brothers. Pretty much grew up with them, ever since we were young. Kindergarten, toddlers, ever since we could walk, I guess," Cole said.

Hooping with his childhood buddies wasn’t necessarily something he had planned on, but he’s hoping their old chemistry and unity can lead Lockwood to some program firsts.

"Just brotherhood. Just having fun and being a part of the process on this journey," Cole said.

Cole will lead the Lions out of Christmas break on Jan. 6 at home against Laurel.

