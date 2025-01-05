Butte High sweeps past Butte Central for second straight season

BUTTE — For the second straight season, Butte High's boys and girls basketball teams got the better of crosstown foe Butte Central.

The Bulldog girls stormed past the Maroons 58-16 for their sixth consecutive victory in the series while the Butte boys pulled past Central 62-51.

The girls game saw Butte take a 35-7 lead by halftime. Sophomore Cadence Graham poured in a game-high 16 points, Autumn Clary added 13 and Brityn Stewart scored 10. Franki Salusso had nine points. The Maroons were led by eight points from Rylee Forbes.

In the boys game, Butte led 25-20 at halftime and 45-35 after three quarters. Hudson Luedtke scored a game-high 25 points for the Bulldogs and Dylan Bache added 18.

The Maroons were led by a 21-point performance from Owen McPartland — including five 3 pointers — and 16 from Joshua Sutton.

The Butte boys now lead Butte Central 101-79-1 in their all-time series while the Bulldog girls lead the Maroons 39-18.

Central will host Anaconda on Thursday and Butte will travel to Missoula Hellgate.