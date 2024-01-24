Butte High sweeps Kalispell Flathead, Bulldog girls earn second straight win

BUTTE — The Butte High boys and girls basketball teams posted a Western AA sweep over Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday evening at the Butte Civic Center. The games had been rescheduled to extreme weather on its original date.

The boys game saw the Bulldogs roar to a 15-0 first quarter lead and then fend off the Braves down the stretch for a 63-54 victory to improve to 2-2 in conference play while Flathead fell to 0-8 and is still searching for its first win of the season.

The Bulldogs were led by 13 points apiece from Hudson Luedtke and Tocher Lee and 9 from both Ruesso Batterman and freshman Braylon Larson. Flathead was paced by 11 point from both Korbin Eaton and Gabe Sims and 9 from Gabe St. Germain.

The girls game saw Butte build a double digit halftime lead and then hold on for a 57-51 victory for their second straight win.

Freshman Cadence Graham led all scorers with 25 points and four three-pointers, including a game-sealing triple in the final minute to put Butte up by seven points. Brityn Stewart added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

The Bravettes, who fell to 0-4 in conference play, were led by 20 points from Kennedy Moore, 10 from Chloe Converse and 9 from Celie Vandenbosch.